EC lied against me – Odike

One of the disqualified presidential aspirants, Akwesi Addae Odike, has accused the Electoral Commission (EC) of unfairness for disqualifying him from contesting in this year’s elections.



He said all his nomination forms were accepted by the IT department of the EC, therefore he cannot explain the reason behind his disqualification.



Mr Odike was one of the five aspirants who were barred from contesting the December 7 elections as a result of alleged forgery of his forms.



The other four are Kofi Koranteng, Marricke Kofi Gane, Kwasi Busumbru and Nana Agyenim Boateng.

The Chair of the EC, Jean Mensa, said in a media briefing on Monday, October 19 that there were issues with the forms of the disqualified persons.



She further noted that the Commission will report those that center on criminality to the Ghana Police Service for further investigations.



Reacting to this in an interview with Roland Walker on TV3‘s News 360 on Monday, October 19, Mr Odike said: “The claim against me is not true, I did not forge any signature.



“If somebody is not qualified, it is the IT Centre that detects that. But the IT centre okayed my file.”



In all, 12 aspirants were cleared to contest the elections.



They are:



1. Alfred Asiedu Walker



2. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo



3. Christian Kwabena Andrews



4. Brigitte Akosua Dzogbenuku



5. John Dramani Mahama



6. Akua Donkor



7. Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings



8. Hassan Ayariga



9. Ivor Kobina Greenstreet



10. Henry Herbert Lartey



11. Kofi Akpaloo



12. David Apasera

