EC investigating alleged illegal registration of Ivorians

Jean Mensa, EC Chairperson

The Electoral Commission (EC) says it is collaborating with the respective security agencies to investigate the alleged illegal registration of some Ivorians in the ongoing voters registration exercise.



A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said the initial investigation revealed that the said registration occurred at Banda Kabrono in the Bono Region.



“As a Commission determined to compile a register, which reflects eligible Ghanaians only, we take this matter very seriously. The Commission has launched a full scale investigation into the matter, and will not shield any staff (permanent or temporary )found to have been involved in the alleged illegal registration of foreign nationals,” it said.



The statement said the Commission would use all legal means to ensure that the names of all ineligible persons were removed from Ghana's Voters Register.



It called on all well-meaning Ghanaians to report illegal and unauthorized activities of any EC official to the Commission and the Security Agencies.



The statement stressed, “we are determined to compile a register that reflects eligible Ghanaians only. We will continue to work to ensure that the 2020 Voters Register bears the hallmark of credibility and integrity.“





