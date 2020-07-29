General News of Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

EC insensitive to allow registration on Eid-Al-Adha – Muntaka

EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa

The Member of Parliament for Asawase in the Ashanti Region, Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka has berated the Electoral Commission Chairperson, Jean Mensa for the her decision to allow registration on Friday, July 31, 2020.



The Ministry of the Interior has declared Friday, July 31, as a statutory Public Holiday to mark the celebration of Eid-Al-Adha.



A statement signed by Ambrose Dery, the sector Minister urged the public to observe the day as such throughout the country.



However, the EC’s last lap of the registration exercise is scheduled to take off the same day, July, 31 2020, a decision that has attracted public outrage.



Speaking on Anopa Kasapa on Kasapa 102.5 FM, the Asawase lawmaker said the EC Boss’ action demonstrates gross insensitivity.



“The original time-table that was issued that acknowledged 31st July as a resting day, because its a special day for us (Muslims Christmas day) has now been altered by the EC Boss,” he told host Bonohene Baffuor Awuah.



“Are you even thinking about other people”? he questioned, claiming the EC’s plan is to largely disenfranchise the Muslim community but warned that they’re not letting their guard down.













