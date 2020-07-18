General News of Saturday, 18 July 2020

Source: GNA

EC hasn't issued Voter ID Card to any Asian man

The EC says the image of the Asian man was photoshopPed onto the ID

The Electoral Commission says it did not issue the Voters Identity Card with registration number: 2809012504 that bears the photograph of an Asian male.



A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, in Accra, said the card was originally issued to Nana Kweku Okai Brako.



Therefore, the photograph of the Asian had been photoshopped and superimposed onto the face of the card, it said.



“All of the photographs on the EC Voters ID cards have a blue background. In the photoshopped ID card, the background of the photograph with the Asian male is cream,” it said.



The statement said the Commission was working with the Police to investigate how the card belonging to Nana Kweku Okai Brako was photoshopped and circulated.



It, therefore, urged the public to disregard it.





