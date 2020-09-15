General News of Tuesday, 15 September 2020

Source: 3 News

EC has shown it’s a weak institution - Ayariga reacts to GH¢100k filing fee

Hassan Ayariga, Presidential aspirant of APC

Flagbearer of the All People’s Congress (APC) Hassan Ayariga says multi-party democracy has been thrown to the wind by the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) with its announcement on Monday of GH¢100,000 as the filing fee for this year’s presidential elections.



“What it means to me is that our multi-party participation is not being encouraged,” he stated on TV3‘s News 360, a few moments after the Commission announced the fees.



Aspiring presidential candidates have about three weeks to make ready the fees as nomination forms will be received from Monday, October 5 to Friday, October 9.



“I am trying hard to figure out the reason why there has been an increase of 100 per cent in the filing fee of the presidential candidates.”



The 2012 Presidential Candidate for the People’s National Convention (PNC) contends that the EC took the decision without consulting either political parties or the Eminent Advisory Committee (EAC) it set up.



“I am beginning to understand that really my issue of strong institutions in this country is still not working,” he observed.



“I have been campaigning very hard for strong institutions and this institution has demonstrated to us that it is a weak institution.”



He said the fee will make it difficult for an ordinary Ghanaian to stand for election as president of the country.



“For me I think democracy is for sale. The democracy is not about competent leaders anymore, it’s about those who have money and those who can campaign.”





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.