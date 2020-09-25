General News of Friday, 25 September 2020

EC has never been in bed with the NPP government – Amoako Baah

Political Scientist, Dr. Richard Amoako Baah

Political Scientist, Dr Richard Amoako Baah has posited that the current administration of the Electoral Commission (EC) has proven to be independent of any political activity involving the two major political parties in Ghana, contrary to what some may think.



Speaking in an interview with Sefa Danquah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show, he explained that all decisions taken by the EC have never been geared towards rigging elections for the Nana Akufo-Addo-led government.



Giving an example to support his point, he said: “I don’t see the EC in bed with the government. Let me give you an example. If you remember the incidence of Hawa Koomson at Kasoa. It was the EC that declared that such an action was unacceptable and that the government must look into it. So how then do you say the EC is not fair.”



Commenting on the compilation of a new register by the EC, he pointed out that this exercise would not have happened if the former Chair of the Commission, Charlotte Osei did her work well.



“The EC says it will do a new register. And this is happening because Charlotte Osei did not do her job well. Charlotte Osei was justifiably removed,” he said.



He cautioned that all those who criticise Jean Mensa must do so based on things she does wrong and not on the mere notion that the Commission is doing the bidding of the government.



“Such an accusation is unfair. Let Jean do something wrong before we start criticising her,” he added.

