General News of Thursday, 24 September 2020

Source: Class FM

EC extends voters exhibition exercise

Lots of anomalies have been discovered in the exercise

The Electoral Commission (EC) has extended the Voters Exhibition Exercise from Friday 25th September to Sunday 27th September 2020.



This according to the election management body is part of efforts to serve the interest of its stakeholders and promote greater participation and inclusion.



The Commission said it is of the view that the extension will allow even more stakeholders to check and verify their voter registration details.



“This is instrumental for the achievement of a clean and credible Voters Register,” the EC said in a statement.



The last day of the exhibition exercise will, therefore, be Sunday 27th September 2020.



The Commission has encouraged the public to take advantage of the extension by making time to verify their registration details.



Voters may verify their registration details by visiting their exhibition centres or by sending their Voter ID Numbers to the Short Code 1422.



The exhibition exercise has, however, witnessed several anomalies including duplication of names, missing names and similar serial numbers for different voters.



The main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed worry over the anomalies but the EC says the exhibition is meant to correct such irregularities describing it as “normal”.





