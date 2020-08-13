Regional News of Thursday, 13 August 2020

Source: GNA

EC exceeds target in Sunyani Municipality

File Photo

The Electoral Commission (EC) exceeded the target of registering 106, 415 people in the just-ended voter registration exercise in the Sunyani Municipality.



Instead, they registered 110, 848 voters, Mr Ernest Opoku, the Municipal EC Officer said in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Sunyani.



He said 110,739 eligible voters were registered at the end of the exercise on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 193 registration centres, while 109 more were registered during the mop-up exercise to total 110,848.



The provisional figure, he said, signified a 4.2 percent increase of the old register.



According to him, 3,907 registrants comprising 2,083 males and 1,824 females were 18 years, whereas 4,045 registrants consisting of 2,085 males and 1,960 were at age 19.



But those at 20 years and above were 102,896 involving 49,815 males and 53,081 females, he added.



Registrants through guarantors were 61,767, Ghana Card holders were 43,819 as against 5,262 who registered with passport, Mr Opoku said, adding that 203 persons with disability were also registered.



He said the Commission would go through adjudication process to clear multiple registered names, if there was any, conduct exhibition exercise for names checking and verification as well as revision and validation processes before the Commission would confirm the final register.



Mr Opoku commended the leadership of the political parties for good conduct of their agents and cooperation with the EC to compile a credible voters’ register for a peaceful Election 2020.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.