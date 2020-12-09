General News of Wednesday, 9 December 2020

Source: 3 News

EC dismisses allegations of results manipulation

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) has rejected allegations that it is scheming to call the elections for incumbent Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Chairperson Jean Adukwei Mensa told journalists in the early hours of Wednesday, December 9 that those allegations are completely false.



“It is important to note that there have been speculations of some attempt to manipulate the results,” she observed but stressed: “This is false.”



“I think the process that we have is a very transparent and participatory process and I think every interested Ghanaian is aware that at the polling station we had a political party agent with our officials at the polling station.”



She said party agents are involved in the sorting out, collation and counting of votes and sign their portions of the pink sheets before they are transmitted to the constituency collation centers.



“So, we entreat you to ignore some of the speculations and allegations that have gone out.”



This comes in the wake of allegations by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that the Commission wants to declare Presidential Candidate Akufo-Addo as winner of the polls, against the will of the people.



“We will resist any attempt to subvert the will of the people,” NDC’s candidate John Dramani Mahama warned while talking to journalists at his residence in Accra Tuesday evening.



He said their collation so far gives his parliamentary candidates about 140 out of the 275 constituencies and he is on his way to getting back to the government.



NDC is projecting its leader John Mahama leads with 50.15% Figures released by the EC from seven regions puts him slightly ahead of his arch-rival. He has a total of 1,997,450 votes against Akufo-Addo’s 1,500,310.



The Volta Region is his highest margin.





