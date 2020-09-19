General News of Saturday, 19 September 2020

EC dismisses allegation of 21,000 missing names in Ashaiman voters register

The Electoral Commission has said allegations that 21,000 names have been deleted from the electoral roll in the Ashaiman constituency are false.



Member of Parliament for the area, Ernest Henry Norgbey, alleged that 21,000 names including his own could not be found in the register in the ongoing exhibition exercise.



He accused the EC of deliberately removing such names from the register to disenfranchise them.



But speaking to Citi News, the Public Relations Officer of the Electoral Commission, Sylvia Annoh, said although she disagrees with the claims made by the Ashaiman MP, there are processes in place to take care of such issues.



“You are mentioning a very huge figure, 21,000. So, let those individuals go to the centres, if they go, and they are denied, they will be given inclusion forms if their names are not in the exemptions list or the multiple lists for them to be included on the voters’ register,” she told Citi News.



The EC also disputed claims that the name of the Ashaiman MP has been omitted from the 2020 provisional voters register.



Snapshots of the provisional register from the Ashaiman constituency sighted by Citi News displays the name of the Member of Parliament, his photograph and other registration details.



According to Sylvia Annoh, the provisional number of registered voters in the provisional register in the Ashaiman constituency is 160,058, which is below the 167,000 names the Member of Parliament has quoted.





