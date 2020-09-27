Politics of Sunday, 27 September 2020

Source: My News GH

EC deliberately frustrating Ghanaians just to rig the 2020 elections - Suhuyini

Member of Parliament for Tamale North, Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini

Member of Parliament(MP) for Tamale North Constituency, Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini, suspects the Electoral Commission(EC) of Ghana is trying its best to frustrate Ghanaians to rig the 2020 elections.



Speaking in an interview MyNewsGh.com monitored, Suhuyini said all their actions show they are planning on how to successfully rig the December 7 elections.



“If you have a pattern of unexplainable happening especially around an election it will be fair for you to assume and conclude that there must be a deliberate attempt to either frustrate, to suppress or to rig the elections,” he said on TV3



He added that: “They told us that this was going to be a better register than we have had before. What is it today? Is this better than what we had before?”



He then urged Ghanaians not to rely on the texting code as the code is misleading and not authentic as it gives wrong feedback.



“Do not rely on that shortcode because I know people who have checked with the shortcode and got feedback that their names were on the register but when they went to the polling station their names were not on the register,” he argues.



Meanwhile, the EC has extended the number of days for the voter exhibition exercise by two more days. The exercise, which began on Friday, September 18, was scheduled to end on Friday, September 25, but the EC has extended the Voters Exhibition Exercise from Friday 25th September to Sunday 27th September 2020.













Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.