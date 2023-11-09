EC considers withdrawing CI for creation of SALL constituency

General News of Thursday, 9 November 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Electoral Commission (EC) is contemplating the withdrawing of the Constitutional Instrument (CI) concerning the creation of the Santrokofi Akpafu Lolobi Likpe (SALL) Constituency in the Oti Region.



The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah -Bonsu made this revelation after a leadership briefing with the press.



He cited the need to accommodate the upcoming District Assemblies Election.



However, the Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, contested this move, asserting that the EC lacks a compelling reason to redraw the CI.



He argued that the people of SALL could hold their District Assembly Election at a later date without necessitating a change in the CI.



Further details were provided by the Minority Leader to substantiate their position.



Regarding the requirement of the Ghana Card as the sole document for obtaining a voter ID card, the Minority Leader stressed that their stance remains firm.



The minority believes that until every eligible Ghanaian has secured a Ghana Card, the removal of the guarantor system will not be accepted.



In contrast, the Majority Leader explained that their position is conditional, as they share the concerns about not all Ghanaians having access to the Ghana Card.