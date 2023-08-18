EC chairperson decries abuse of guarantor system during registration of voters

Politics of Friday, 18 August 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The EC Chairperson Jean Mensa expressed worry over the abuse of the guarantor system which cast a dent on the country’s electoral credibility.



She said the Commission after the 2020 registration, expunged 15,000 minors and foreigners, out of 40,000 applications that were challenged.



This, Mensa said, calls for the need to expedite action on a draft proposal to amend the current CI to make the Ghana Card the only registration document to avert such occurrences.



Jean Mensa spelled out the requirements for the registration exercise.



She also disclosed that the Commission has written to the Ghana Prison Service to make available data of eligible Ghanaian voters in the prisons who will be registered in due course.