EC boss has changed 2020 declared presidential results 7 times – NDC blows alarm

Jean Mensa, Chairperson, Electoral Commission

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has revealed that the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) Madam Jean Mensa has changed the declared presidential results of 2020 7 times.



“One result she has declared, she has afterwards changed it 7 times. We do not accept the flawed results because per our own collation, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo lost”, Ashanti Regional Communications Officer of the party Abass Nurudeen claimed on Accra-based Okay Fm monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



He insists that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo lost both the presidential and parliamentary as per the collation, the NDC leads with popular votes as well as the majority seats in parliament with 140 to its credit



“Again in the parliamentary, we have secured 140 seats and there is evidence to that effect. In Techiman South, pink sheets show we have won…in Zabzugu and Sefwi Wiawso the pink sheets show we have won all those seats. How can you declare results without collation? If you raise concerns they are telling you to go to court”, he lamented.



The NDC executive cautioned against the way elections are being conducted in Ghana especially the just-ended polls indicating that it could be a recipe to worse things to happen.



“Let us be very careful with the path we have chosen for ourselves. There will come a time we will go into an election, I will poll only 10 votes and ask them to declare it for me and then they tell the legitimate winner to proceed to court and challenge the outcome. The results Jean Mensa declared and claimed she made a mistake, she should come and declare the right ones so we can conduct an independent audit of the results. If that is done and we see that we indeed lost, Mahama will concede and then allow sleeping dogs to lie. In 2016 when he lost genuinely he conceded and there was no problem”, he reiterated.

