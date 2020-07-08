Regional News of Wednesday, 8 July 2020

Source: GNA

EC appeals to political parties to educate followers on new register

The Electoral Commission (EC) has appealed to political parties to help in the education of the electorate for them to understand the process of the new voters register compilation to allay their fears of not being registered.



Mr Daniels Ankamah Ofosu Kyeremeh, an Assistant Administrator at the Bono Regional Office of the EC who made the appeal, noted many applicants did not understand the registration process and were mad-rushing to the registration centres to be captured.



They also fear the time is limited and the exercise would not capture them.



Mr Kyeremeh was addressing members and supporters of the Bono Regional branch of the Progressive People's Party (PPP), at a meeting organised to elect its new regional executives in Sunyani.



The party elected 15-member executives by popular acclamation to steer its affairs for the next four years.



Mr Kyeremeh explained the period set for the compilation of the new voters’ registration was enough to register all eligible voters and advised Ghanaians to be patient with the EC.



They will ensure that all the electorate are registered to enable them to exercise their franchise in the Election 2020.



Mr Kyeremeh explained the EC had clustered the various registration centres and its officials were moving from one clustered centre to the other to register all eligible voters within the period stipulated for the exercise.



On behalf of the newly-elected executives, Mr Lucious Sanfaa, the Bono Regional Chairman of the PPP, thanked the Party delegates for the confidence reposed in them and promised to work hard to enhance its fortunes in the Election 2020.



He said the membership of the PPP in the region had increased and called on the party supporters to intensify the campaign to woo particularly floating voters for the Party to make a significant impact in the Election 2020.



Mr Sanfaa called on other political parties to develop interest, and monitor the on-going new voters’ registration exercise to help the EC to obtain credible voters’ register for the December 7, Presidential and Parliamentary elections.





