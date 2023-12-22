E-zevis Marketplace Mobile App launched in Accra

General News of Friday, 22 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

E-zevis Marketplace Mobile App, a wholly Ghanaian-owned e-commerce platform which seeks to change the face of buying and selling in the country via online was on Thursday, December 21, 2023, launched at the prestigious British Council Auditorium in Accra.



The launch saw the company announce their plans to revolutionize the Ghanaian E-commerce space and work its way up as the preferred platform for online trading in Ghana.



E-zevis Marketplace is poised to redefine the local shopping experience, offering a seamless platform for consumers and businesses to connect, explore, and transact within an innovative digital ecosystem.



The app's cutting-edge features empower users with unprecedented convenience and access to a diverse array of goods and services, fostering economic growth and community empowerment.



Speaking at the launch of the E-zevis app, Nii Kpakpo, a co-founder of E-zevis revealed the inspiration behind the establishment of the company.



He described it as a great feat for him and his fellow co-founders who have always dreamt of coming up with something that will improve the lives of Ghanaians and also create opportunities for the youth.



In his solidarity message, Dr. Prince Kofi Kludjeson, the President of Celltel Networks Limited shared his personal story of how after years of residing in the US, he came down to Ghana to undertake business ventures that impacted the Ghanaian economy greatly.



He commended the founders and executives of E-zevis for the brave step and urged them to continue to invest in the country.



At the launch, there were demonstrations on the usage of the app and also the handing out of goodies to the attendees.