E-levy reduction: I support you like a 'witch' - Dr. Asah Asante tells Akufo-Addo

General News of Thursday, 1 December 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Dr Kwame Asah Asante has lauded the NPP government for reducing the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) from 1.5% to 1%.



The Finance Minister announced the reduction while presenting the 2023 Budget and Economic Policy to Parliament on Thursday, November 24.



He added the threshold of 100 cedis has been reviewed but the 1 percent applies on all electronic transfers.



This, according to the government, will allow more Ghanaians to use the service.



“Review the E-Levy Act and more specifically, reduce the headline rate from 1.5% to 1% of the transaction value as well as removal of the daily threshold,” Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta said.



The Senior Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Asah Asante, wondered why it took government so long to effect this change because the 1% reduction is long overdue.



He was however pleased with the new development believing this will ensure all Ghanaians are included in the payment of the levy aimed at providing infrastructure development.



Making his submissions on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme, Dr. Asah Asante said "now that they have reduced it to 1 percent, I support them like a witch".



