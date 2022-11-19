E-levy: We support downward review – Mobile Money Operators

General News of Saturday, 19 November 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Association of Mobile Money Operators (MMOs) has lent their support to the calls for the downward review of the Electronic Levy (E-Levy).



"We support the review of the E-levy and soon," the president of MMOs, Dela Abosti has said.



Mr Abotsi announced the association’s support for the downward review of the E-levy tax policy speaking on the business segment of the 505 news analysis programme on Accra-based Class 91.3 FM on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.



He said: "We have done our internal survey and we will make that known to all soon.



"It is in view of this, we as an association support the review of the policy because it is telling on the business of MMOs."



Already, Dr Ken Ashigbey, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Telecommunications Chamber, has called on the government to reduce the electronic transactions levy (E-levy) from 1.5% to 0.1%.



He indicated that the introduction of the e-levy at 1.5% has proven worthless to both the government and the development of Ghana’s economy.



Speaking in an interview, Dr Ashigbey explained that while calling for a total scrap of the tax measure would be insensitive considering the government’s dire need for money amidst economic turmoil, reducing it to 0.1% would recondition the digital economy, thus generating more revenue for the government.