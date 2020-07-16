General News of Thursday, 16 July 2020

Source: Starr FM

E.T. Mensah reportedly tests positive for coronavirus rushed to UGMC

Former Ningo Prampram MP, ET Mensah

Former Ningo Prampram MP ET Mensah has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.



The former Sports Minister is currently receiving treatment at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) after he was rushed in over difficulties in breathing Wednesday, Starr News sources said.



He joins a growing list of high profile Ghanaians who have tested positive for the virus.



Ghana’s Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman Manu, Education Minister Mathew Opoku Prempeh and Regional Integration Minister Dan Botwe all tested positive for the virus but have recovered.



However, MD of the Forestry Commission Sir John died of the virus two weeks ago. President Akufo-Addo is currently in isolation after coming into contact with an infected person.



In all, some 139 Ghanaians have died of the virus.



Below is the regional breakdown of cases in Ghana



Greater Accra Region – 13,986



Ashanti Region – 5,277



Western Region – 2,190



Central Region – 1,131



Eastern Region – 962



Volta Region – 441



Upper East Region – 282



Northern Region – 271



Bono East Region – 206



Western North Region – 200



Oti Region – 138



Bono Region – 107



Ahafo Region – 103



Upper West Region – 70



Savannah Region – 57



North East Region – 9

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.