E.T Mensah is dead

Enoch Teye Mensah, a former Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament has been confirmed dead.



The leading member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) died aged 77 in the evening of October 1, 2023.



He passed in South Africa after battling ill-health for some time.



Popularly known as ET Mensah, the initials of his first two names Enoch Teye, the former lawmaker also served as a Minister for Education and Sports at different points.



The accountant by training as an MP from January 1997 till January 2017, when he was defeated in the NDC primaries by current MP for the area, Sam Nartey George.



He leaves behind a widow with seven children.



