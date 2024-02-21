E/R: Woman hot for labelling Okyenhene and taskforce as a criminal gang

Regional News of Wednesday, 21 February 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Yaa Asantewaa, also known as Getty, a resident of Asuaba community in Upper West Akyem District, Eastern Region, has sparked outrage among chiefs in Akyem Abuakwa for labelling Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin and the Okyeman Land Protection Taskforce, as criminal gangs.



Her remarks come in the wake of community dissatisfaction over the seizure and destruction of 6000 acres of farmlands by the taskforce in the area.



Addressing a press conference on behalf of approximately 20 affected communities, Getty expressed profound discontent over the forceful takeover of their farmlands and the subsequent devastation of agricultural fields.



She condemned the actions of the Okyeman taskforce, accusing them of intimidation and illegal activities.



“On behalf of 20 affected communities gathered here this morning, the various media houses present, we greet you with pain and heavy hearts. Ladies and gentlemen of the press, we are dressed in red and black clothes not because one is bereaved or mourning, but rather in pain regarding the forced seizure of our lands through intimidation by Okyenhene and his criminal elements.”



She continued,” It will interest you to note that as we speak, the Okyenhene and his gang of criminals led by one ex-convict, Nana Baah Akwansrah, popularly known as Haruna, are illegally breaking and destroying more than 6,000 acres of farmlands ranging from palm plantations, coconut plantations, pawpaw plantations, cassava farms, and cocoa farms. The rest are maize farms, cabbage farms, sugarcane farms, yam farms and many more.”



Getty’s statements, particularly branding the Okyenhene and the taskforce as criminal elements, have elicited strong reactions from some traditional rulers in Akyem Abuakwa.



Nana Baffuor Kwabena Baah, Kyebi-Apapam Akwansrahene, ordered she immediately initiate actions to traditionally apologize to the Okyenhene; otherwise, she would be arrested by the Ghana Police Service for what he deemed a misguided statement.



According to Nana Baffuor Kwabena Baah, the Asuaba community and its environs fall under the jurisdiction of the Akyem Abuakwa traditional area and thus belong to the Okyenhene.



He asserted that the allegations made by Getty were baseless and detrimental to the reputation of the traditional leadership.



Following the intense backlash and purported attempts to apprehend her, Getty has reportedly fled the community and gone into hiding to evade arrest.