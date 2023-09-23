E/R: Security man killed in medical liquid oxygen cylinder explosion

General News of Saturday, 23 September 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

A security man has been killed in a large medical liquid oxygen explosion at the Eastern Regional hospital in Koforidua.



The victim was assisting offloading of the medical liquid oxygen at the Oxygen unit of the hospital at about 9:30pm on Thursday 21st September 2023 when one of the Oxygen crashed on the ground and exploded fatally injuring the security man.



He sustained injury in the face, the upper arm was reported broken while the abdomen was wounded.



He was rushed to the Intensive Care Unit but did not survive.



A security personnel at the hospital who was a witness said the company contracted to refill the gas did not have enough men when they arrived at the hospital hence called for assistance of their colleague.



Some shop operators around the hospital said they heard loud explosions during the incident followed by screams for help inside the hospital.



Management of the hospital are yet to speak on the incident.