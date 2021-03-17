Regional News of Wednesday, 17 March 2021

Source: Amoah-asare Isaac, Contributor

E/R: Residents of Abrewa Nkwanta, OMESS and GHANASS benefit from Middle Belt Development Authority project

Photo of the water project constructed by the Middle Belt Development Authority

Residents of Abrewa Nkwanta, a suburb of Koforidua in the New Juaben North constituency of the Eastern Region have benefited from the "Water for All" project undertaken by the Middle Belt Development Authority in its operational areas.



The provision of a community-based mechanized solar-powered water system is expected to deal with the issue of water shortage in the area, which has confronted residents over the years.



The Eastern Regional Director of the Authority, Mr. Arimeyaw Alhassan Alolo emphasised that the initiative is to help cushion residents and also lessen the burden they go through to access portable water.



He retreated that the Authority has constructed and commissioned similar projects in all the constituencies in the region to provide the people with a reliable potable water supply.



Mr. Arimeyaw Alhassan Alolo narrated that the Authority has also commissioned a 10-seater institutional toilet facility at the Ghana Senior High School (GHANASS) and Oyoko Methodist Senior High School (OMESS).

Another 10-seater facility has also been commissioned for the people of Jumapo to ease the earlier challenge residents go through in accessing a hygienic toilet facility.



He insisted the Authority has a lot of ongoing projects across the country at various stages of completion urged the public to support his outfit in executing projects.



Meanwhile, some residents who could not hide their joy expressed gratitude to the Authority for the provision of the facility as it would go a long way to ease the burden they go through.