E/R: Police exhume remains of mother killed by son in Koforidua

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 13 December 2023

The Effiduase District Police command, alongside environmental officers and a pathologist, has exhumed the remains of a mother allegedly killed by her own son in Koforidua-Kyekyewere near NyamekromNyamekrom in Eastern Region.



It follows corona inquest by the court, leading authorities to the crime scene for verification and subsequent exhumation in an uncompleted building.



The victim, identified as Mercy Oforiwaa, a retired staff member of Roads and Highway Authority, was declared missing on June 17, 2023, prompting a widespread search by her family and a subsequent police investigation.



The suspect, Gideon Kojo Asomani Addo, a twenty-six-year-old initially arrested for theft, confessed to the gruesome act during police interrogation.



The family had reported Mercy Oforiwaa’s disappearance, unaware of the tragic fate that had befallen her.



Gideon’s arrest, initially related to iron rod and cement theft, took a dark turn when he shockingly admitted to killing his mother and burying her in an uncompleted building.



The police, accompanied by the suspect, revisited the crime scene on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, for the verification of the burial site and the subsequent exhumation of the decomposed remains.



The suspect’s sister, grappling with the horrifying revelation, recounted the family’s desperate search for their missing mother.



She expressed suspicions about Gideon’s peculiar behavior, which eventually led to the discovery of the shocking truth.



Gideon Kojo Asomani Addo is currently in police custody, cooperating with the ongoing investigation.



The exhumed remains have been taken to the morgue, pending a postmortem examination, as the community grapples with the profound tragedy.