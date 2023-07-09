E/R: Man, 22, hacked on the neck over Ghc70

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 9 July 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A 22-year-old farmer, Bright Keteku, is battling for his life after he was hacked over a disagreement about missing Ghc70.



The victim was hacked around his neck by the suspect Kwasi Odame at about 1:30am and abandoned in the bush.



The incident occurred at Panto Village near Tinkong in Akuapem North Municipality in Eastern region



According to the victim who regained consciousness on Friday, three days after his admission at the surgical ward of Eastern regional hospital, he returned from snail hunting at midnight of the fateful day and found that his money, Ghc70 cedis, had been stolen from his room.



He immediately suspected Kwasi Odame who stays in the same neighborhood and had previously stolen his Ghc20.



This created misunderstanding between them during which Kwasi Odame allegedly inflicted a deep cutlass wound on his neck.



The victim says he became unconscious and fell on the ground in a pool of blood.





The suspect, alleged to be a known weed-smoker aided by other accomplices, carried the victim and dumped him in a nearby bush.



He was however discovered the next day in the afternoon gasping for breath.



He was rushed to the Eastern Regional hospital where the wounds were stitched.



Father of the victim, Yaw Asare, said the case has been reported to the Adweso District Police Command.



He said the suspect has been arrested and transferred to Adawso Police to carry on with investigation.



The suspect has however told police that the victim attempted to attack him with the cutlass which he blocked and retaliated in self defense.