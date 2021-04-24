E/R Library to hold 'Maiden Cook Book' contest for JHS

Regional News of Saturday, 24 April 2021

Source: GNA

Four Junior High Schools will participate in the “Maiden Cook Book" contest to be organised by the Eastern Regional branch of the Ghana Library Authority (GLA) on April 29 to support contestants in their Basic Design and Technology subjects.



The schools are the Presbyterian JHS "A", Trinity Presbyterian Model School, Kwaku Boateng JHS "B", and Adweso Seventh Day Adventist(SDA) JHS, all in the New Juaben South Municipality.



Before the contest participants would ballot to select their preferred dish of which they would be given 60 seconds to pick ingredients for the contest.



They would then be given an hour to prepare the chosen dish, after which judges would taste and award marks.



In an interview with Ghana News Agency, Mr Evans Korletey, the Eastern Regional Director of the GLA, said his outfit did not want to focus solely on reading but help promote other courses in the school curriculum.



He said the competition would encourage the students to take their subjects seriously whilst promoting creativity.



After the contest students are expected to receive books, certificates, cooking bowls, as well as souvenirs from the sponsor, MacMon Foods.