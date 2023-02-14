E/R: Family of 10-year-old girl without private parts seek financial support

Health News of Tuesday, 14 February 2023

Source: atinkaonline.com

The condition of a 10-year-old girl [name withheld] who was born without genitals and resides at Kpong in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region has left her family impoverished.



Madam Rita Damegbo, the mother of the girl, who was emotional in narrating the ordeal under which they live with her daughter’s health issue, wants the general public to support them to undergo surgery to correct the anomaly.



According to the 28-year-old mother who was speaking to Angel news reporter Jaman Dehyee Opambour, she gave birth to her beloved daughter some 10 years ago at the Akosombo Volta River Authority (VRA) Hospital through a Cesarean Section (SC).



She noted that following the CS delivery, she was comatose for three days after which she regained consciousness only to realise that her newborn baby possessed no anus or vagina.



“So, I went to inform the nurses and immediately they gave us a letter of referral to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital for further treatment.



“The doctors fast-forward conducted two separate surgeries on one side of her stomach and later created an artificial hole at her anus to enable her to respond to nature’s calls, but we spent a year at the hospital,” the mother of the 10-year-old girl recounted.



Hoping that the health situation of the minor would get better, it proved otherwise as Madam Damegbo indicated her daughter finds it difficult to respond to nature’s call. This, according to her, affects her stomach and makes her soil herself unknowingly.



She is thus using the medium to seek financial support from well-meaning Ghanaians, both at home and abroad, to find a lasting solution to the health problem, to enable her to enjoy life because the situation has forced her to sell all her belongings, rendering her helpless.



“In fact with the buying of medicines and other activities I do for the health of my daughter I’m impoverished. I don’t know where to get any help. So please, people out there, help me to heal my daughter. I don’t want to lose her at this stage,” she told the journalist.



On her part, the grandmother of the girl child, who is currently taking care of her at their residence in South Senchi, a community in the Asuogyaman district of the Eastern Region, said they are without external help.



According to Comfort Addo, she is left with no option but to use rags as a substitute for pampers in order to manage her granddaughter’s challenge since they are poor.



“I use rag as pampers for her because as it stands now, I can’t afford pampers. Moreover, as I speak to you, I am also not that healthy,” the grandmother lamented.



What is also troubling to the family, Madam Comfort Addo disclosed, is the conditions of the little girl which has made room for her peers to make a mockery of her during school hours, something she said dumps the soul of her granddaughter.



They are thus appealing to government, NGO, philanthropist among others to come to the rescue of their beloved daughter as she dreams of becoming a nurse in the near future.