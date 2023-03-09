E/R: Anglican Bishop calls for investigation into high maternal deaths

Health News of Thursday, 9 March 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The third Diocesan Bishop of Koforidua Anglican Diocese Rt. Rev. Felix Odei Annancy has called on stakeholders to investigate and address causes of continuous high maternal mortality cases in the Eastern Region.



A total of 109 institutional maternal deaths were recorded in the region in 2017 but decreased to 89 in 2021.



However increased significantly to about hundred in 2022 with Eastern regional hospital alone recording 46 pregnancy related deaths.



The Eastern Regional Health Directorate has identified postpartum hemorrhage (PPH) and hypertensive disorders as leading causes of deaths among pregnant women in the region.



Other factors cited were refusal of referrals to bigger hospitals, refusal for Surgical intervention such as CS, pregnant women visiting herbalist or prayer camps for concoctions instead of antenatal care, inadequate ambulance vehicles, activities of traditional birth attendance, and late arrival to health facilities.



The Bishop of Koforidua Anglican Diocese Rt.Rev.Felix Odei Annancy says the high rate of maternal deaths in the region is unacceptable therefore the need for clinical investigation to find workable remedies to curb the disturbing trend.



“Something has to be done about it .We need to find out the cause or the causes and I am sure those health facilities they are finding out if they haven’t then I think that we should urge them to find out why it has been happening .In this day and age in the advance in technology,medicine and training we shouldn’t expect thing should be happening.



"If it is training that they lack ,then they should make sure they give them the necessary training they need.If it is motivation that they need to be motivated then those in charge make sure those who work in the facilities are motivated to work harder “.Rt.Rev.Felix Odei Annancy said.



Rt. Rev. Felix Odei Annancy, said this during interview with the media at the sidelines of a fundraising and special eucharist service in aide of constructing a Hospital with specialist Maternity clinic to promote maternal health and safe delivery.



“We will ensure that those we employ in this health facility are well trained and also people who have the love of God so that they will show passion in the work that they are doing .With the love of God in their heart and also passion for the work and the skills that they will be given,it will help to reduce it, and I don’t think we will have that mortality rate in our clinic”



Nkosuohene of Kwahu Nkwatia Nana Owiredu Wadie (I) also founder of Kabaka Foundation who chaired the fundraising program, donated over Ghc130,000 with support from family and friends.



He underscored the importance of maternal health and quality healthcare in general in meeting the sustainable development goals hence promised continuous support for the project until completed.



“When Bishop called me he didn’t know I was born in Mother Maternity home where they want to upgrade to Hospital status .So I told Bishop, if the Anglican church is providing this intervention to promote quality maternal healthcare in line with the SDG, then I have to support. It is all part of supporting the work of God and humanity.



Eastern Regional Minister Seth Kwame Acheampong and Municipal Chief Executive for New Juaben South Ike Appaw Gyasi on behalf of government donated Ghc50,000 to support the project.



Flagbearer Hopeful of NPP Alan Kwadwo Kyeremateng who was Guest of Honour also donated Ghc50,000 and promised bags of cement.



Alan Kyeremateng requested the Church to continuously pray for the ailing economy to bounds back to mitigate the hardship the country is going through.