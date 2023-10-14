E/R: Abukwa North residents cry over deplorable roads

Regional News of Saturday, 14 October 2023

In the Abuakwa North Constituency of the Eastern Region, the hometown of the incumbent president, some residents are expressing dissatisfaction with the dire condition of local roads.



These residents believe they have been let down by the government, given that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had pledged development initiatives during his tenure.



Residents are asserting that the president failed to fulfil his promises to enhance the infrastructure in their area.



The group identifying itself as the Concerned Citizens of Abuakwa North took to the streets of New Tafo and Anyinam on Thursday, October 12, 2023, to stage a protest highlighting the poor state of the roads in the area.



During the protest, participants displayed placards with messages such as: "Where is our share of the roads"; "Remember and keep your promises, Mr President"; "Is Anyinam not part of Ghana?"; "Why, Mr President? Abuakwa North Paa Nie,"; "Bo Ne Ben Nkua,"; and "Abuakwa North deserves better".



Mr Kofi Asante, in an interview on Accra 100.5 FM's morning news on Friday, October 13, 2023, voiced his frustration.



He pointed out that the road networks in their region had deteriorated over the years, and neither past administrations nor the current president, an indigene, have taken significant steps to address the issue.



Among the deplorable roads in the region, he highlighted the Opaas Junction to Old Tafo Junction, Tafo to Anyinam, and the stretch from CRIG to Nobi.



The protest serves as a message to the president and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) that Abuakwa North is considered a stronghold for the party.



The residents are emphasising that their voting decisions will be influenced by the level of development in their area, irrespective of their political allegiance.