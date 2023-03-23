E/R: Abuakwa South NDC Parliamentary aspirant robbed

Politics of Thursday, 23 March 2023

An aspiring parliamentary candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, in the Abuakwa South Constituency in the Eastern Region, Solomon Nana Frimpong, has been robbed while driving .



The suspects inflicted serious machete injuries to his left arm and ribs and has since been hospitalized at Kyebi Government hospital.



They made away with an amount of 20,000 Ghana Cedis.



The incident occurred on Tuesday March 21, 2023 at about 3:00pm.



Abuakwa South Communications Officer of the NDC Aikins Ofori who confirmed the incident to Starr News said the victim was in his private vehicle coming from a hotel in his community-Kyebi Amanfrom when suddenly some young men on motorbike stopped him pretending to be his supporters singing praises to him.



Unsuspectingly, he stopped to interact with them only to be attacked with machete and robbed.



The three suspects bolted away and left the bleeding victims in the vehicle.



He was rushed to the Hospital and admitted.



Official report is expected to be made today Wednesday.



The victim, Nana Frimpong, was expected to o file his nomination form on March 22.