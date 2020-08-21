Religion of Friday, 21 August 2020

E.P Church to elect new General Assembly Moderator

Rt. Rev. Dr. Seth Agidi, Moderator of the General Assembly

The Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana (EPCG) will elect a new Moderator of the General Assembly during its 9th biennial General Assembly slated for Saturday August 22, 2020 at Ho.



A statement issued by the Church and signed by its current Moderator of the General Assembly, Rt. Rev. Dr. Seth Senyo Agidi noted that the one-day session brings together 100 delegates representing all fifteen presbyteries in Ghana as well as some senior management administrative staff including the standing committee, under strict adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols.



Other official delegates expected at the one-day session are the General Assembly Council members, heads of institutions as well as representatives of the Church’s key functional committees and groups.



The Assembly plenary session will also witness the promulgation of the Church’s amended constitution, adoption of a new policy guideline document and formulation of major decisions required for release of a communiqué at the close of the conference.



Rt. Rev. Dr. Seth Agidi whose six-year tenure officially ends in December 2014 was elected into office in August 2014 as the second Moderator of the General Assembly.



The theme for this year’s General Assembly is “Improving upon our gains selfless, integrity and effective stewardship”.

