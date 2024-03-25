E.P Church honours elderly dedicated presbyters

Religion of Monday, 25 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana has honoured seven of its elderly presbyters including four women who have retired from active stewardship after serving the Church and the nation with values of dedication and diligence.



The seven elderly presbyters, all members of E.P Church, Bethesda Parish at South in the West Volta Presbytery of the Church where they have been worshipping since their respective years of consecration between 1980 and 2008, were presented with awards of citations and accompanying parcels of fabrics and other packages.



A common message in the citations presented to the awardees stated, “You have over the years distinguished yourself serving in various capacities locally and nationally with sterling qualities as a dedicated steward of the Church by exemplifying a high sense of selfless devotion to the discharge of your responsibilities.”



The awardees include Mrs. Elizabeth Dzotepe, Mr. Fred Dzako Buatsi, Mrs. Wilhemina Buatsi, Mr. Harry Adansi, Mrs. Selestine Nathan Abbey, Mrs. Gladys Agbo, and Madam Peace Edna Agbo.



Speaking at the ceremony, a former Clerk of the General Assembly of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana, Rev. Dr. Emmanuel Amey, underscored the need to honour elders who selflessly offered their services and various forms of support to the growth and development of the Church.



He however deplored the high incidence of vindictiveness in many congregations that is discouraging capable members from offering their support to the growth of the Church.



Rev. Dr. Amey, who now serves as the Parish Pastor of the Bethesda Parish of the E.P Church at South La, called on persons involved in the “evil practice” of maligning others to submit to God faithfully for attitudinal change.



A retired Chief Economic Planning Officer at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning and former Executive Director of the National Onchocerciasis Secretariat, Mr. Fred Dzako Buatsi, on behalf of his colleague awardees expressed appreciation to the leadership of the Church for the recognition.



He used the opportunity to propose the mandatory institution of “Honours Day “to annually recognize and celebrate stewards who have contributed to the growth of the Church and the nation in diverse means.











