E-Levy would've been 'successful' If you had listened to Ghanaians - Opanyin Agyekum to Govt

Source: peacefmonline.com

Dean of the School of Performing Arts at the University of Ghana, Professor Kofi Agyekum, popularly known as Opanyin Agyekum says government would've achieved its target as far as the controversial Electronic Transfer Levy (e-levy) is concerned had it headed to earlier calls from Ghanaians to reduce it.



The government had earlier proposed a rate of 1.75%. However, after a massive pushback, the government adjusted it downward to 1.5% on electronic transfers. Despite the adjustment, the government claims it has not been able to meet its target.



Subsequently, in its 2023 budget, the government reduced it further to 1%.



Listen to Opanyin Agyekum's reaction on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo'







