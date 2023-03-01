Dzorwulu Special School lauded for contribution to growth of special needs children

Regional News of Wednesday, 1 March 2023

Source: Kwame Afrifa, Contributor

Former NPP Youth Organizer for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, Samuel Owusu Amankwaa, has commended the Dzorwulu Special School for their relenting contribution to supporting the growth and development of children with special needs.



According to him, the school has over the years played a significant role in harnessing the talents of many students with special needs.



Samuel Owusu Amankwaa made this known when he extended benevolence to the Dzorwulu Special School in Accra after a visit as part of activities marking his birthday celebration with an entourage of sympathisers, family and friends on February 28, 2023.



Owusu Amankwaa, who doubles as the CEO of Samuel Amankwaa Foundation donated bags of rice, soft drinks, biscuits, cooking oil, packs of mineral water, toiletries, and other items, much to the delight of the students and staff members of the school.



Owusu Amankwaaa in his brief remarks encouraged the students to pay close attention to their hidden God-given talents.



He also commended the hardworking authorities and staff of the school for taking a stand against all odds, and contributing positively to the fight against stigmatising autistic children.



“It takes a special kind of heart make a choice in helping these beautiful souls with special needs. Thank you, and may you never run out of motivation”, the Former NPP Youth Organizer, passionately told the staff.



The Dzorwulu Special School provides special care, treatment and training to kids living with autism. The institution has over the years also provided relief to parents of special kids who dread the stigmatisation of autistic children in Ghana. Many kids have discovered their hidden talents here, at the Dzorwulu Special School.



Samuel Owusu Amankwaa, who holds the school dear to his heart, promised to make his visit a recurring activity that seeks to explore and offer other forms of support towards the development of the school and its attendants.