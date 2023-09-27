Dzorwulu Covenant Presby School holds sixteenth graduation and awards ceremony

Regional News of Wednesday, 27 September 2023

Source: Joseph Kobla Wemakor, Contributor

On a bright and sunny day of September 15, 2023, the grounds of Covenant Presby School located at Dzorwulu in Accra stood witness to a remarkable event.



The institution, widely recognized for its commitment to providing quality and holistic education, commenced with its sixteenth annual graduation and awards ceremony.



The event was a profound landmark in the academic journey of the graduating class which comprises 64 students; 33 passed out from kindergarten 2 to basic one while 31 graduated from JHS to the SHS.



It acknowledged their hard work, perseverance, and resilience in the academic and co-curricular spheres.



Furthermore, it reflected on the rigorous learning process these young men and women had undergone over their years at Covenant Presby School.



Amidst the joy and laughter of proud parents, guardians, colleagues, teachers, and innumerable well-wishers, the graduating class, immaculately decorated in their graduation gowns, marched into the school's expansive auditorium. Everyone in attendance at this sixteenth graduation and awards ceremony was filled with a mix of nostalgia and hope for the future.



In support of the event's theme, "Promoting Excellence Through Determination and Hard Work," Felix Akuffo-Badoo, the immediate past head of the Test Administration Division of the West Africa Examination Council, addressed the gathering.



Speaking as the guest speaker, his speech emphasized academic accomplishment, the importance of co-curricular activities, and most importantly, excellence, humility, and hard work—the cornerstones of values-oriented education imparted at Covenant Presby School.



It also underscored the need for a collective effort on the part of parents, school authorities, pupils, and all stakeholders to ensure that Covenant Presby School is classified among institutions where excellence is associated with determination and hard work.



Speaking about the previous Presbyterian schools' accomplishments, Mr. Akuffo-Badoo explained that one of their basic ideals was excellence, which was attained by perseverance and hard work.



He was certain that Covenant Presby School, a typical Presbyterian or "Basel Mission" institution, would be linked to excellence through perseverance and diligence.



While congratulating the graduates for succeeding in their academic endeavors, he challenged each of them to be committed to achieving excellence and honor through hard work.



He believed that this value should serve as a way to guide the graduates in their educational path as well as other endeavors to become a shining example in their various schools.



“For those of you passing out today, you have the duty of projecting the image of Covenant Presby School. When you move on from here, I challenge you to work hard and represent your schools at the National Maths and Science Quiz competition and also win the WAEC Excellence Awards at the National and International Levels, amongst others, through hard work”, he said.



In her address, the headmistress of the school, Evelyn Amoamah Antwi underlined the high standards of education that Covenant Presby School offers.



She delivered a speech that was rich in educational, moral, and life-guiding principles, emphasizing the need for perseverance, hard work, and adherence to ethical standards.



These, she believes, are the keys to success in the nascent professional lives of the graduates.



In light of the event's theme, she emphasized the importance of discipline, hard work, integrity, and humility in her speech and urged the students to take pride in these Presbyterian values, saying, "We need to constantly remind ourselves of these values because they play a crucial role in our quest to achieve academic excellence.



Finally, in concluding her inspirational address, Evelyn Antwi wished the graduating class all the best in their bid to explore new frontiers.



“To my esteemed graduates of JHS Class of 2023 I believe you all have dreams I mean big dreams to nurture but remember you have to work towards them with all seriousness because the journey from here to senior high school and the university is not a smooth one but I’m confident that the foundation we have laid for you in Covenant Presby school has equipped you well enough to sail through your education and beyond”, she said.





A major highlight of the event was the award-giving ceremony that took place following the graduation ceremony, which set out to appreciate and encourage the outstanding academic and non-academic performances of the students including both teaching and non-teaching staff of the school.



Medals and certificates were given by the distinguished guests and key persons of the institution to the awardees.



Covenant Presbyterian School’s commitment to fostering talent and rewarding academic merit was heartily evidenced.



Special awards were given to graduates with exceptional performances in various subject areas, alongside others who had made an indelible mark in fields such as sports, music, arts, and social service.



The ceremony also witnessed the unveiling of a new cadet uniform, an activity which was performed by the District Minister of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana Dzorwulu District who is also the Local Manager of the school, Rev. Kingsley Asare Addo.



The sixteenth graduation and awards ceremony was a splendid representation of the values that Covenant Presbyterian School has been founded upon.



It was a testament to the effective teaching methods, robust curriculum, and conducive learning environment that the school has been providing consistently.



Words of congratulations flowed from every corner of the school, echoing the pride and joy everyone felt at the notable achievements of the graduates.



With the completion of this significant phase of their lives, these young adults are now equipped to embark on a new journey, ready to make their mark within and beyond the confines of their alma mater.



The event culminated with a vote of thanks presented by Princess Amakye, a graduating student.



It was a day of reflection, joy, and anticipation, a day that will be remembered by all attendees, especially the graduates, as they go forth in the world to chart their paths.



The sixteenth graduation and awards ceremony at Covenant Presbyterian School-Dzorwulu was a titanic success, reflecting the institution’s commitment to fostering holistic individuals of calibre and character.