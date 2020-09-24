General News of Thursday, 24 September 2020

Dzifa Gomashie expresses disappointment at Akufo-Addo for keeping land borders closed

The NDC Parliamentary candidate for Ketu South, Hon Ablah Dzifa Gomashie has expressed dissatisfaction at President Nana Akufo-Addo for the continuous closure of the country's land borders.



Speaking at a meeting with the Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders Association and the Customs Brokers Association of Ghana, Madam Gomashie says the president has indeed displayed a high level of bad leadership towards the people of Ghana.



Urging citizens to vote for Mr John Dramani Mahama, she established that the NDC flagbearer is the right candidate to deliver Ghanaians from their woes.



She added, the next NDC government will scrap the ban on the importation of vehicles and also work closely with the clearing associations to ensure sustainability and continuity of their work at the borders.



The conversations on the reopening of borders in Ghana, especially the Aflao border in the Ketu South constituency is hinged on the fact that it is one of the major contributors of government's largest revenues.



Nonetheless, after several months of closure of all borders across the country, government has currently opened the air borders to ease travel restrictions.













