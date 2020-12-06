Regional News of Sunday, 6 December 2020

Source: GNA

Dzifa Gomashie donates medical supplies to Ketu South Hospital

Abla Dzifa Gomashie, NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Ketu South

Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate (PC) for Ketu South has donated some medical supplies to the Municipal Hospital.



The items which included asthmatic nebulizer, infusion stands, delivery packs, manual vacuum extractor, syringe and needles, spraying machine, ward screens, face masks, stool containers, and drugs (like Citro C, Vitamin B complex, Luzatil, Folic acid and Kuezinol) were to support the hospital deliver improved healthcare to residents of the Municipality.



Madam Gomashie during the presentation said the donation formed part of her resolve to impact lives of residents in Ketu South in areas such as health. The former Deputy Minister had in the past presented brand new beds, drugs and consumables to the hospital and other health centres in the Municipality.



She called on the hospital to use the items for the purposes for which she donated them appealing, no client should be made to pay especially for the drugs she presented.



Madam Gomashie asked for the prayers of the hospital administration so that the pocket from which she got money to procure the medical supplies would never run dry so she could continue to support the hospital in her small way to benefit the people of Ketu South and beyond.



Madam Ruth Aduku, Acting Nurse Manager, Ketu South Municipal Hospital who received the donation, thanked Madam Gomashie for her continuous support to the hospital assuring that the items would be used for the intended purposes to benefit the underprivileged.



She asked for God’s blessings for the PC so she could always come to aid of the hospital for the good of all.





