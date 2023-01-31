Dzifa Gomashie commissions CHPS Compound for Anoenu community

Regional News of Tuesday, 31 January 2023

Source: Bright Dzila, Contributor

The Member of Parliament for Ketu South, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, has commissioned a Community-based Health Planning Services (CHPS) compound at Anoenu in the Ketu South constituency.



The facility, which was operating in a single room with a shed provided by the former MP, Albert Kwasi Zigah, in 2010, has been upgraded to three offices, two modern water closet toilets, as well as a mechanized borehole with a water storage tank to supply water to the facility.



Dzifa Gomashie also presented some hospital supplies to the Municipal Director for Health to distribute to the health facilities under the directorate.



In her speech, the Member of Parliament listed a number of interventions she has made to the municipal hospital and other health facilities in the past and assured the gathering of her willingness to do more as and when resources are available.



Worthy of mention is free eye screening, provision of eye drops, glasses for sight and reading, surgery, etc, for the past three years.



The community has benefitted from free eye care services through the MP and LifeTime Wells Vision, an NGO.



In 2020, over 2000 people benefitted from the intervention.



Dzifa Gomashie also said that the CHPS compound formed part of her contribution to improving access to quality healthcare and most especially in reducing maternal and infant mortality in the constituency.



The Ketu South Municipal Health Director, Joseph Degley, commended the MP for her effort at improving healthcare services in the area and urged residents to own and maintain the facility to ensure access to basic health care services.



According to him, the facility is now a training centre for students from the University of Health and Allied Sciences and now has two community health nurses, a midwife and two volunteers due to the efforts of the Member of Parliament.



Present at the ceremony was Torgui EZU (Asafofia of Klexorme, Dugo Dzissah III of Agblekpui), Dumegah Kodzo Apedido, Hanua Gadziewozor, , Torgbui Ansah III, Togbui Amla Ameworkunu, Togbui Hededzi,

Ahiabli Agbetsikor, all of Anuenu; youth chairman, Ruben Agoeyevu, Kpetsigo Mawutor, assembly member for the area, and some NDC constituency executives.



The Member of Parliament later proceeded to the Klikor Secondary Technical School, where she presented 10 street lights to the management of the school to illuminate and improve security in the school compound.







