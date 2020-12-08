Politics of Tuesday, 8 December 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Dzifa Gomashie becomes first female MP for Ketu South

Former Deputy Tourism Minister, Dzifa Gomashie

Former Deputy Minister for tourism Dzifa Gomashie has been elected as the first female Member of Parliament for the Ketu South constituency in the Volta region.



The 55-year old actress/entrepreneur who stood on the ticket of the opposition National Democratic Congress pulled a record of 84, 664 votes out of a total of 100,617 valid ballots to win a seat that has been held by the NDC since 1992.



Her closest contender David Tiahno of the NPP polled 14, 904 votes, while Henyo Dometor of the Ghana Union Movement and Amegah Holy Kingsford of the LPG got 836 and 213 respectively.



Her vote tally is a significant increase on the 48, 723 votes current MP Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey had in 2016.



In 2012 Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey pulled 77, 837 votes at the first attempt to enter into parliament on the ticket of the NDC.



Her victory signifies a new era for women in the Ketu South constituency.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.