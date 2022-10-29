Dwomfuor-led GJA marks 100 days in office; Press Centre transformed

General News of Saturday, 29 October 2022

secretariat, the International Press Centre, 100 days after assuming office.



This was made known at a press conference held in Accra yesterday to mark 100 days of the “Legacy Regime” in Office.



The new Executives of the GJA were sworn in on Thursday, June 30 at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).



Justice of the Court of Appeal, Justice George Kingsley Koomson, administered the Oath of Office to all the executives.



The new executives include Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, President; Linda Asante-Agyei, Vice President; Kofi Yeboah, General Secretary; Dominic Hlordzi, National Organising Secretary; Audrey Dekalu, Treasurer and Rebecca Ekpe, Public Relations Officer.



Right after assuming office, the GJA started embarking on transformational projects and one of them was refurbishing the Press Centre.



A look around the refurbished press center unveils the changed tiles, a new painting of the building, a change in furniture at the entrance, and the lights amongst others.



October 2022 marks 100 days of the Legacy Regime in office.



Speaking at the event, the GJA President, Mr. Albert Kwabena Dwumfour said the GJA will do everything in its power to upgrade the secretariat and as well make the Association appealing and attractive to its stakeholders.



“This is our Press Center, and the GJA administration will do everything in its power to give it a facelift,” he said.



Mr. Dwumfour also said the GJA intends to expand the Press Centre and make multi-purpose use of it to generate some revenue for the Association.



26th GJA Awards



Touching on the awards, the President reiterated that the GJA Media Awards will be held at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City on November 12, 2022.



This year’s theme, he said was “Walking The Path Towards Ghana’s Economic Recovery: The Role Of The Media.”



Mr Dwumfour said this time, the GJA will decouple the Awards from the Dinner event, so that the GJA can have two major programs in the same year.



“The GJA Awards will be a cocktail ceremony, followed by the annual GJA Dinner night, which will be more of a socialization event where industry players and GJA’s corporate partners can meet and socialize,” he said.



Meanwhile, he said despite a few challenges, these 100 days have been very fruitful and encouraging for all of the Executives.



“We want to assure you that the rest of our tenure will be filled with many accomplishments,” he added.



For his part, the Founder and President of Worldwide Miracle Outreach, Reverend Dr. Lawrence Tetteh commended the GJA for a good job and encouraged them to do more.