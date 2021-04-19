Dwindling interest of young people in skill training worrying - GNTDA

General News of Monday, 19 April 2021

Source: GNA

The Ghana National Tailors and Dressmakers Association (GNTDA) has expressed concern about the dwindling interest of young people in employable skill training in the country.





Mr. Francis Agyare, the Bono Regional Chairman for the Association who raised the concern noted employable skill training remained the surest way to address national youth unemployment and called on the government to make the sector attractive as well.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, Mr Agyare noted the interest of females in artisanal training was however appreciable than their male counterparts.



He noted that internet scams and ‘get rich quick syndrome’ remained key factors discouraging many unemployed young boys in the region from engaging in employable skills training.



Mr. Agyare regretted only two percent of the 380 candidates who sat for the April batch of the 2021 COTVET examination in the region were males.



Commenting on the matter, Nana Akomea Sakyi, the Secretary for the Sunyani Youth Development Association noted that his outfit had offered skill training to 70 young people in the Sunyani Municipality, but only five percent of beneficiaries were male.



“The current crop of young boys in the municipality are not interested at all in employable skill training because everybody wants to get rich quickly through dubious means”, he added.



Nana Sakyi, therefore, called on the government to make the sector attractive, and motivate the youth with start-up capitals and equipment.