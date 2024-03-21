Durbar held to welcome bauxite mining at Nyinahin-Mpasaaso

General News of Thursday, 21 March 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Chiefs and people of Nyinahin, Mpasaaso and its environs have held a durbar to welcome the Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation (GIADEC) and Mytilineos S.A into their communities.



This follows the selection and announcement of Mytilineos S.A as a strategic partner to develop portions of Nyinahin bauxite resources and build a refinery, known as Project 3A.



Mytilineos is an industrial and energy multinational company, listed on the Athens Stock Exchange.



It was a euphoric atmosphere as the people of Nyinahin-Mpasaaso and surrounding communities thronged the durbar grounds to welcome senior executives of GIADEC and Mytilineos.



Omanhene of Mpasaso traditional area, Nana Tabiri Gyansah III and Bantamahene, Baffuor Owusu Amankwatia VI who represented the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, graced the occasion.



Also in attendance were Isaac Kofi Marfo and Joseph Frimpong Bonsu, District Chief Executives of Atwima-Mponua, and Ahafo Ano South West respectively.



GIADEC’s 19-member committee of Mpasaaso and Nyinahene, the district police personnel and other key stakeholders within the area were also present for the big occasion.



Bantamahene Nana Baffuor Owusu Amankwatia VI described the occasion as a historic event that will inspire hope in the people. He emphasized that the execution of Project 3A, which involves the development of a mine and a refinery, will boost the local economy and transform the lives of the people and communities.



He noted that the project has their emphatic support and made a passionate appeal to GIADEC and Mytilineos to consider, first, residents of the area for employment opportunities.



He further urged the partners on the project to conduct their operations in a manner that respects the culture of the people and upholds environmental standards.



The Omanhene of the Mpasaso traditional area, Nana Tabiri Gyansah III on his part, reiterated the call on GIADEC and Mytilineos to prioritize the local people at every phase of the project. This, he said, would ensure that the project receives the buy-in of the people and give the partners the ‘license to operate’.



Chief Executive Officer of GIADEC, Michael Ansah thanked the Chiefs and people of Nyinahin and Mpasaaso for welcoming GIADEC and Mytilineos SA and assured them that local content which will involve using local artisans, sub-contractors and providing skills training for the youth was at the heart of the plans of both GIADEC and Mytilineos.



He emphasized that Mytilineos is a world-class company with demonstrable experience and a track record of upholding global environmental standards in their operations and has been carefully selected to lead the execution of Project 3A, working with GIADEC. He added that Mytilineos can only succeed if the company gets the full support and cooperation of the chiefs and people of the area.



Mr. Ansah commended President Akufo-Addo for his relentless support, adding that the collaboration between Mytilineos and GIADEC, will play a major role in the realisation of the vision of developing an integrated aluminium industry in Ghana.



Administrative Director of Mytilineos, Dimitrios Kakarouchas stated that Mytilineos would leverage the existing relationship built with the Ghanaian people over the years through the company’s involvement in Ghana’s energy sector and deepen their understanding of the people and local environment as they expand into metals.



He said that Mytilineos would take initiatives that would empower the local communities, create quality job opportunities and stimulate economic activity.



After the durbar, the Chiefs joined the team from GIADEC and Mytilineos to climb up the hills for the symbolic opening and entry into the project site where Mytilineos will, first, undertake Mineral Resource Estimates (MRE) to establish the bauxite quantities.



The delegation from GIADEC & Mytilineos S.A. had earlier on Monday paid a courtesy call to the Asantehene at Manhyia Palace in Kumasi to introduce Mytilineos to Otumfuo.