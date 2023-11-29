Dunkwa Government Hospital appeals for phototherapy machine, other equipment

Regional News of Wednesday, 29 November 2023

Correspondence from Central Region:



To ensure that the Dunkwa Government Hospital provides high-quality healthcare, the Upper Denkyira East Municipal Health Director, Dr. Daniel Acorlor has appealed to charitable individuals, stakeholders, and non-governmental organizations to donate phototherapy machines and laboratory equipment to the hospital.



According to Dr. Daniel Acorlor, there was an increase in cases of neonatal jaundice in the area, hence the need for the phototherapy machine to help in the treatment for babies' safety and survival.



Neonatal jaundice is a common disease among newborn babies.



Phototherapy is often used to reduce levels of unconjugated bilirubin that may result in acute or chronic brain damage.



In an interview with GhanaWeb on the situation regarding the management of the hospital, he said the machine would help improve the treatment of jaundice in babies within the area.



He underlined the gravity of the situation and called on NGOs, locals, and other interested parties to assist the hospital, as well as the people of Denkyira to come to their aid and treat the call with urgency.



the director called on drivers and motorriders to prioritize road safety by adhering to traffic rules and regulations.



Dr. Acorlor emphasized the need for drivers and motor riders to always wear their seat belts and helmets respectively, avoid over-speeding, and obey traffic signals.



He also advised them to avoid drunk driving and using mobile phones while driving, as these are major causes of road accidents.