General News of Thursday, 5 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Duncan-Williams no longer friends with ‘stubborn’ Trump – Owusu Bempah

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams delivered the opening prayer at Trump's inauguration

Donald Trump’s failure to follow instructions from God has cost him his relationship with Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, Leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry, Isaac Owusu Bempah has said.



It came to light the renowned man of God shares close ties with the President of the United States after he delivered the opening prayer at his inauguration in 2017.



But the relationship has broken down due to Trump’s failure to adhere to directives from his spiritual advisors.



This was revealed by Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah who claims that Duncan-Williams decided to distance himself from Trump due to his ‘stubbornness’.



“When I got this prophecy and informed a certain respected man of God about it, he told Trump has become stubborn. He said Trump no longer listens to them and that he had left his prayer group and was not praying for him anymore. Trump now does ungodly things. The person I’m talking about is Archbishop Duncan-Williams. Even Paula White complained to Duncan-Williams about it," the renowned prophet claimed.



This supposed stubbornness of Trump is what is going to cost him the 2020 US elections.



Bempah says that a decision has been made in Heaven for Trump to lose the elections because he turned away from the way of God.



Though he came out to offer a conflicting prophecy, Bempah is now claiming credit as Biden appears destined to win the elections.



“We have prayed for Trump but we should ask ourselves if, within his heart, Trump has changed and improved his relationship with God,” he said on Okay FM.





