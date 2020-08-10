Religion of Monday, 10 August 2020

Duncan-Williams Ministries presents virtual Global Prayer Works 2020

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams has announced the 2020 Prayer Works virtual prayer summit from Thursday, August 20 to Saturday, August 22.



The event will assemble more than 100,000 Believers globally in a life-changing effectual prayer.



Themed “Rising Above This Moment Through Effectual Prayer”, this transformative Summit will be globally accessible online through the Global Prayer Works Platform.



With Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams and Sr. Apostle Chuck Pierce, Global Prayer Works 2020 will feature 48 hours of live continuous prayer and praise; live and recorded ministry in English, French, and Twi (Ghanaian language); a life transformative Deliverance Clinic, and an interactive Prophetic Ministration.



Other prominent platform guests from around the world include Bishop Jackie McCullough (USA), Rev. Eastwood Anaba (Ghana), Prophet Victor Kusi Boateng (Ghana); Rev. Drs. Ezekiah and Benita Francis (India-TBC); Rev. Gregory Toussaint (USA); Rev. Robert Ampiah-Kwofi (Ghana), Award-winning Ghanaian gospel artist Joe Mettle, Prophet Agyeman Prempeh (Ghana); anointed singing sensation Simiane Brahy (France); Pastor David Antwi (UK); Pastor David King with a Now Word for youth; and many others in Word in Worship.



“Now more than ever the Body of Christ must come together to superimpose the victories of the cross. Believers need to be equipped and reinforced with divine capabilities to survive and thrive amidst the challenges confronting all of us around the world,” declared Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, Founder of both Nicholas Duncan-Williams Ministries and Action Chapel International, headquartered in Ghana with over 300 churches and affiliates around the world.



Global Prayer Works 2020 will launch on Thursday, 20th August at 7pm GMT/3PM EST and 10PM(EastAF).



Registered attendees will have 48 hours during the Summit to experience Global Prayer Works at their own pace or to join in the live prayer, ministration and worship times.



Early bird registration for The Global Prayer Works Summit is free for the first 1000 registrants. There will be a $4.99USD fee globally or $1.70 payable by mobile money in many African currencies.



“Together, we will change lives and receive apostolic impartations of hope, direction and empowerment,” added Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams.

