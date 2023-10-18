Duncan-Williams, Eastwood have covered themselves in glory with this resignation - Okudzeto

General News of Wednesday, 18 October 2023

Member of Parliament for the North Tongu constituency in the Volta Region, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has commended the recent resignation of Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams and Reverend Eastwood Anaba from the Board of Trustees responsible for overseeing the construction of Ghana's National Cathedral.



The North Tongu legislator expressed his admiration for the decision made by these prominent clergymen.



Their joint statement elucidated that their resignation was prompted by the government's failure to appoint an independent accounting firm to audit the public funds contributed to the National Cathedral project.



In an interview with Citi News, Mr. Ablakwa stated that these resignations validate the concerns he has consistently raised regarding the project and his persistent calls for an independent audit.



He remarked, "I want to commend highly the two revered clergymen. Some may say it is delayed, but I will say better later than never because they have covered themselves in glory with this resignation, and it is a clear confirmation of the things I have been talking about."



He further questioned the motivations behind obstructing the efforts of these respected clergymen to initiate an independent audit, emphasizing the need for transparency.



Ablakwa announced that an independent parliamentary inquiry is in the pipeline, stating, "Our motion has gone through, the Speaker approved it, and the House has voted on it, and we are just waiting for the NPP side to send their membership, and we will have a full-blown inquiry and delve into the matters."



