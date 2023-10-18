Duncan Williams, Eastwood Anaba’s exit from National Cathedral board not surprising – Asiedu Nketiah

General News of Wednesday, 18 October 2023

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has said that the resignation of Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams and Rev. Eastwood Anaba from the Board of Trustees overseeing the construction of the National Cathedral in Ghana is no surprise to him.



In a statement signed by both Archbishop Duncan-Williams and Reverend Anaba, they explained that the decision to resign was due to the failure of the government to appoint an independent accounting firm to audit all public funds contributed to the National Cathedral.



“Despite our prayers, best hopes, and wishes, unfortunately, a needed audit to help restore public confidence and trust in this consequential project has not been enacted to the best of our knowledge. Since January 2023, we awaited news to no avail, regarding the finding of the audit.



“We, therefore, regret that as a matter of conscience and faith, we hereby submit to you our resignation from the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral”, the statement read.



The two respected clergymen in January 2023 called for an immediate suspension of the construction of the National Cathedral pending an audit of the project.



In a letter to the Board of Trustees, the duo also stated that the current economic climate in Ghana makes it impossible for the timely completion of the project hence the call for its suspension until improvement in the economic fortunes of the country.



“The current economic climate in Ghana presents obstacles to the timely construction and completion of the National Cathedral… We, therefore, resolve That in the spirit and cause of transparency and accountability to the Ghanaian people, the current Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral shall appoint an independent, nationally recognized accounting firm to audit all public funds contributed to and spent by the National Cathedral,” the two clergymen said in a memo.



Commenting on the resignation of the two in an interview on Kasapa 102.5FM/Agoo TV, on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, Asiedu Nketiah said the resignation of the respected clergymen was very much expected, and it was just a matter of time for them to exit the Board of Trustees considering the rot uncovered in the construction of the cathedral.



“Their resignation from the Board of Trustees is not surprising, we knew it would happen and it was just a matter of time. Well, I congratulate them, it is better late than not at all. Their resignation is not too late, but I would have wished that they would not have accepted the appointment from the beginning. But sometimes, when somebody is deceiving you, it is not everyone who’s able to see through the deception”, he said.



The National Cathedral has been the focus of discussion and controversy ever since it was first proposed as a national place of worship and a representation of Ghanaians’ pride and unity.