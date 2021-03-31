Dumsor will expose your lies if power supply fundamentals are weak – Manasseh

Politics of Wednesday, 31 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Whiles the debate over whether Ghana is back to the days of intermittent power supply popularly known as ‘dumsor’ rages on, journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni says government might soon be exposed if its attempt to allay public fears are built on lies.



The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) recently announced that there are going to be more power cuts in the coming days.



Coming after weeks of power outages in some parts of the country, some Ghanaians have expressed concerns about the development with some saying the nation may be headed back to the days of ‘dumsor.’



But according to GRIDCo, the development warrants no cause for alarm as the recent outages is only meant to facilitate some ongoing construction works on transmission systems which will continue until July.



But reacting to the development in a March 31, 2021 tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, Manasseh who has been critical of the current government averred that the government risks exposure if it has to rely on lies to defend a weak power supply system.



“You can tell all the lies, but if the fundamentals of power supply are weak, ‘dumsor’ will expose you,” he posted.



GRIDCo as part of its announcement on the intermittent power supply released a timetable for the scheduled outages.