Politics of Tuesday, 10 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dumsor rocks NDC press conference, Asiedu Nketia cites NPP sabotage

General Secretary of NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

The leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused the Akufo-Addo-led government of sabotaging their attempts to reach out to Ghanaians ahead of the December polls.



This accusation came after the party experienced power cuts during a press briefing at their National Headquarters at Adabraka in Accra.



Few minutes into the press briefing which lasted over an hour, there was an abrupt cut in power supply to the NDC office causing some level of frustration among party leaders.



This also stalled the progress of the press briefing for some minutes after which, the party relied on an external generator for the rest of the session.



The General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia who was speaking on issues related to the Agyapa Royalties deal lamented “these power outages are not by accident. It is part of the orchestration to make sure that ‘we’ll do wrong and we’ll shut every mouth including that of Asiedu Nketia,’ so even courageous people who dare to talk will be shut out of the media.”



Asiedu Nketia also alleged that the ruling NPP is frustrating their attempts to have access to major media outlets to propagate their policies and visions to the electorates.



“We programmed this engagement at 10 am, you and I know why it has taken this long. NPP bought all the airtime in all the major TV and radio outlets. So that we cannot have a voice to speak…and they have resources to buy the airtime because of the stealing…,” a visibly frustrated Asiedu Nketia decried.



Earlier in the day, the Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi announced that their weekly press briefing had been rescheduled.



“Today’s edition of our Weekly Press Briefing which was scheduled for 10 am today, has been rescheduled to 12:30 noon…” he tweeted without giving any reasons.









Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.