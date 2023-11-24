Dumsor is your legacy – Kow Essuman tackles John Mahama

Politics of Friday, 24 November 2023

Kow Essuman, Legal counsel to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has challenged claims that the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama administration was bequeathed with the challenge of power crisis.



In a series of X posts, the president’s lawyer has argued that the power crisis of 2012 to 2016 is a legacy attached to the John Mahama brand and cannot be blamed on previous administrations.



“This is Prez Mahama’s legacy: Mr. Dumsor, Mr. Yentie Obiaaa. These are the things @receiptsguy won’t provide because he is an NDC stooge and operative on this platform. But he forgets that he is not the sole custodian of receipts. We got them too!” he wrote in caption to a popular cartoon video from the dumsor era.



“This video has been reproduced because the NDC led by the Special Aide to Prez Mahama, @joyce_bawah, says Prez Mahama inherited dumsor,” he added.



Earlier, the President’s lawyer had rebutted a post by aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari suggesting that the John Mahama government inherited a power crisis.



“Prez Mahama inherited dumsor? Ei! Ok, from who? Himself or Prof Mills? I am sure you don’t even remember why it was called dumsor. Prez Mahama, who said dumsor was an act of God and gave some explanation about some ship cutting cable lines, now says, through his Special Aide, that he inherited dumsor?” he questioned.



